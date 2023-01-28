Jane Fonda is worried about a new Barbarella starring Sydney Sweeney

"I worry about what it's going to be," the Oscar winner says of a remake of her 1968 film.

Sydney Sweeney is trading Euphoria for fatal sexual pleasure — and Jane Fonda has some thoughts.

In October, EW confirmed that Sweeney is partnering with Sony Pictures for a new Barbarella film. Fonda originally starred as the titular space babe in a 1968 film from then-husband director Roger Vadim based on the French comic-book series of the same name.

No further details on the project, including a writer or director, have been announced, but that hasn't stopped Fonda from having concerns. While chatting with The Hollywood Reporter for a cover story, Fonda admitted she's trying to put the project out of her mind. "I try not to [think about it]," she said. "Because I worry about what it's going to be."

Jane Fonda stripping during a scene from the 1967 movie Barbarella; Sydney Sweeney attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO) Jane Fonda in 'Barbarella' and Sydney Sweeney | Credit: Bettmann/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Fonda also revealed that she had an idea of how to remake the title with a feminist twist that never came to fruition. "I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn't listen to," she added. "But it could have been a truly feminist movie."

The original 1968 film stars Fonda as the titular character, an astronaut from the 41st century who sets out to locate and stop evil scientist Durand Durand (Milo O'Shea), who has created a Positronic Ray with the intent of causing mass destruction.

It was not a hit upon release but has become a cult classic, particularly because of Fonda's distinctive look in her retro-futuristic costumes and the film's eroticism, including a plot point involving an Excessive Pleasure machine. Barbarella propelled Fonda to sex symbol status in the 1960s.

There have been several attempts to make a sequel or a new Barbarella, to no avail, including a Bob Evans' proposed sequel Barbarella Goes Down with Fonda reprising her role and a 2000s version directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Rose McGowan.

Sweeney is also attached to produce the remake.