Fonda tossed the scroll at Justine Triet after the filmmaker won the Palme d'Or for Anatomy of a Fall.

Jane Fonda: Oscar-winning actress, world-renowned activist, and — judging by her display on stage at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival awards ceremony — ace paper-scroll markswoman.

Shortly after helping to present Cannes' highest honor, the Palme d'Or, to French filmmaker Justine Triet for her feature Anatomy of a Fall, the 85-year-old Hollywood icon threw a scroll at the back of the director when Triet turned to walk off stage.

At around the 51:30 mark in the video above, Fonda can be seen trying to get Triet to take the scroll after the filmmaker began walking toward the jury that awarded the prize. Triet doesn't notice, however, prompting Fonda to pick up the scroll and pitch it in Triet's direction, which prompts a smattering of laughter from the audience.

Fonda later brings Triet back to center stage for a photo op, and Triet raises the Palme d'Or above her head to uproarious applause.

Jane Fonda throws scroll at Cannes Palme d'Or winner Justine Triet Jane Fonda throws scroll at Cannes Palme d'Or winner Justine Triet | Credit: Brut

Triet's film, Anatomy of a Fall, follows a German writer (Toni Erdmann star Sandra Hüller) fighting to prove her innocence following the death of her husband. The project earned glowing reviews in competition at Cannes.

Jane Fonda and Justine Triet at Cannes Jane Fonda and Justine Triet at Cannes | Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The 2023 Cannes jury was fronted by Triangle of Sadness helmer Ruben Östlund, and included stars like Paul Dano and Brie Larson.

Other winners at the Cannes awards included Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest taking the Grand Prix honor and Japanese star Koji Yakusho winning Best Actor for Wim Wenders' Perfect Days.

Watch Fonda throw a scroll at Triet in the video above.

