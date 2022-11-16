Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field are crazy for Tom Brady in 80 for Brady first look

The leading ladies star in the upcoming road trip comedy 80 for Brady, the first photos from which arrived Tuesday. Inspired by a true football fan story, the actresses play four best friends who take a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their favorite player in the big game.

Rita Moreno plays Maura, Jane Fonda plays Trish, Lily Tomlin plays Lou and Sally Field plays Betty in 80 For Brady Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field are crazy for Tom Brady in '80 for Brady' first look | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Making the transition from the NFL to Hollywood, Brady also stars and executive produces 80 for Brady. The cast is rounded out by Billy Porter, Guy Fieri, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang, Harry Hamlin, and whatever wig is currently on Fonda's head in the first-look images.

Billy Porter plays Gugu, Rita Moreno plays Maura, Jane Fonda plays Trish and Lily Tomlin plays Lou in 80 For Brady Credit: Scott Garfield

Earlier reports stated Brady's former teammates Rob Gronkowski (who followed Brady from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola will also appear in roles.

Fonda, Tomlin, Moreno, Field, and Brady all spoke with PEOPLE to tease what's in store with the movie, scheduled to premiere Feb. 3.

Sally Field plays Betty and Guy Fieri plays himself in 80 For Brady Credit: Scott Garfield

Referring to the true story on which 80 for Brady is based, Tomlin said, "I'd seen a video of one of the women getting a call from Tom Brady to tell her that her grandson had pitched the idea to his agent and he was so taken with the story he was going to make a movie about their adventure... I loved this woman. Her humor, her sweetness. I imagined my own mother getting a call from Tom Brady and the thrill she would get from that, and then to hear a movie would be made — my mother would be over-the-moon excited."

Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady Credit: Scott Garfield

"The opportunity to work alongside these four amazingly talented women has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Brady said of the leading ladies. "Not only are they true professionals and experts at their craft, but they are even better people, and it was an honor to be on set with them. I can't wait for people to see this movie and watch them bring this story to life."

Kyle Marvin directs 80 for Brady for Paramount Pictures. See the photos above.