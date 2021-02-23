Jane Fonda's best 20 performances

Coming Home marked another turning point in Fonda’s career as the first film produced by her production company, IPC Films. At this time, she pledged to only feature in films about important issues and Coming Home was a resounding model of that new policy. Inspired by her own friendship with activist and Vietnam War veteran Ron Kovic, Fonda set out to make a film about the impact of the war on veterans returning homes and the people who loved them. She won her second Oscar for her portrayal of Sally Hyde, the wife of a Marine who begins a love affair with a paraplegic veteran, Luke Martin (Jon Voight), that she meets volunteering at the V.A. hospital while her husband is in Vietnam. A frank, emotionally raw performance from Fonda, it also allowed her to delve deep into issues close to her heart: namely ending the war in Vietnam and the struggle of veterans when they returned home.