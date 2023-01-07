"He was kind and humble, which is hard to believe considering how brilliant he is."

Jane Fonda was 'awestruck' meeting her 80 for Brady costar Tom Brady: 'My knees actually got weak'

Jane Fonda's first meeting with NFL legend Tom Brady was a total game changer.

While attending the world premiere of their upcoming comedy 80 for Brady at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, the actress revealed that she was left "completely starstruck" when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback came to visit her to introduce himself one day during production.

"My knees actually got weak when he walked into my trailer," Fonda recalled, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm in awe of that kind of skill. When somebody is the best in the world at what they do, you have to honor that and respect it. I was just awestruck."

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jane Fonda attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of "80 For Brady" at Palm Springs High School on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images); MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 04: IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen) Jane Fonda; Tom Brady | Credit: David Crotty/Getty; Alexander Tamargo/Getty for IWC Schaffhausen

She added, "He was kind and humble, which is hard to believe considering how brilliant he is at what he does, but it's true. He was also sweet and polite."

Inspired by a true story, 80 for Brady follows four New England Patriots fans — played by Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno — who go on a sports pilgrimage to see Brady play at Super Bowl LI in 2017. In their hilarious attempts to secure tickets to the big game, which the Patriots came back from behind to win, the gal pals meet Billy Porter, Guy Fieri, and Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski.

It seems that Brady, who also serves as a producer on the film, was similarly charmed by Fonda and the rest of his costars.

"The opportunity to work alongside these four amazingly talented women has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime experience," he told PEOPLE in November. "Not only are they true professionals and experts at their craft, but they are even better people, and it was an honor to be on set with them."

80 for Brady hits theaters Feb. 3.

