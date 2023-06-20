Jamie Lynn Spears hires a 'Hemsworth' to be her wedding date in Zoey 102 trailer

Logan and Quinn's wedding brings the Pacific Coast Academy gang back together again in the trailer for Zoey 102, the movie sequel to the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101.

Jamie Lynn Spears reprises her role as Zoey Brooks, now in her 20s and navigating life and love when high school pals Quinn (Erin Sanders) and Logan (Matthew Underwood) announce their nuptials. Sean Flynn also returns as Zoey's on again, off again love interest Chase, also a member of the wedding party, prompting Zoey to hire an actor (Dean Geyer) to be her date as she reunites with her classmates in Malibu.

She lands on a "Hemsworth" (no, not that one; nor that one; nor that one) and Chase, who has also brought his own date, is caught off guard as he walks straight into a pole.

Also returning are Christopher Massey as Michael, Abby Wilde as Stacey, and Jack Salvatore as Mark, while new castmembers include Thomas Lennon as Zoey's boss Kelly Kevyn, Owen Thiele as Zoey's friend Archer, and Audrey Whitby as Logan's younger sister Lyric. Nancy Hower directed from a script by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby. Spears also executive produced.

'Zoey 102' 'Zoey 102' | Credit: Paramount Plus

Zoey 101 ran for four seasons between 2005 and 2008 and followed teenager Zoey as she settled in Pacific Coast Academy, a boys-only private boarding school that opened its doors to girls for the first time. Created by Dan Schneider, the series also starred Paul Butcher, Victoria Justice, Alexa Nikolas, and a pre-Elvis Austin Butler.

Zoey 102 debuts July 27 on Paramount+. Watch the trailer above.

