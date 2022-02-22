Jamie Lee Curtis wraps Halloween Ends and says a 'bittersweet' goodbye to the franchise

Laurie Strode's 44-year battle with Michael Myers is over — at least according to Jamie Lee Curtis.

The actress announced Tuesday on Instagram that she has finished shooting her role as Strode in Halloween Ends, the third film in the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy, which hits theaters Oct. 14. Curtis also seemed to make clear that Halloween Ends will mark the last time she appears in the long-running slasher franchise.

"A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies," she wrote. "I've made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy." Curtis accompanied her message with several photos from behind the scenes of Halloween Ends.

We should probably point out that this is not the first time Curtis has said adieu to the series — Laurie previously perished at the hands of Michael Myers in 2002's Halloween: Resurrection. But Green's 2018 reboot-sequel Halloween restored Laurie to life, as it ignored all but the original 1978 movie.

In addition to Curtis, Halloween Ends stars Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Kyle Richards. Read Curtis' full message and check out her photos above.