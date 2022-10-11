Jamie Lee Curtis wants to see 'hot grandma' Lindsay Lohan in a Freaky Friday sequel

The actress also says she wants to "be a helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady."

Jamie Lee Curtis is not only open for a Freaky Friday sequel, she even has a few ideas for one.

During a stop on The View on Monday, the 63-year-old actress was asked about her recent remarks that she would "absolutely" make a sequel to the 2003 hit movie, which also starred Lindsay Lohan.

Co-host Sara Haines kicked things off by asking Curtis to reveal what she'd want to see in the film, and Curtis announced, "I've already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I'm in their new Haunted Mansion movie."

She then clamored, "Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places."

Expounding on the idea, Curtis added, "So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon… And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady." See the full moment in the video below.

Curtis' latest comments come just days after she told the audience at a Halloween Ends Mexico City press tour event that she's still in contact with her former costar, who played her character's daughter in the body-swap comedy.

"Lindsay Lohan and I are friends.... Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day, she's in Ireland making [her new Netflix movie Irish Wish]," Curtis said in a fan-shot video from the event after she was asked if she was open to exploring the film's story further. She added, "Anyway, Freaky Friday remake? Absolutely."

Freaky Friday was an adaptation of Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel of the same name, and followed Curtis and Lohan's mother-daughter pair as they unwittingly switch bodies thanks to a mysterious and magical Chinese fortune cookie. At the time, it grossed over $160 million worldwide, and earned Curtis a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

