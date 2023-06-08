Lohan said Curtis gave her advice on how to be a working mom in Hollywood as they prepare a potential Freaky Friday continuation.

Lindsay Lohan has enlisted the advice of the mother of all nepo babies as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world.

As the pregnant 36-year-old actress works on a potential sequel to her beloved Disney comedy Freaky Friday, she told Allure that she consulted Jamie Lee Curtis — her costar in the 2003 body-switching hit — for advice on how to balance her Hollywood renaissance with impending motherhood.

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently," she said, "and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"

FREAKY FRIDAY Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in 'Freaky Friday' | Credit: Everett Collection

Curtis and Disney previously confirmed that work had begun on developing a Freaky Friday sequel, inspired by the Oscar-winning star's press tour for her final Halloween film in late 2022.

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday," she told The New York Times. "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

Lohan, who recently fronted Netflix's rom-com Falling for Christmas, her first major studio film in nearly a decade, speculated to EW in a 2018 interview about where she thinks her Freaky Friday character is today.

"I'm pretty sure you could put every character together and create a really good Capitol Hill office," she said of the growing roster of characters she's played since her days of being a child star. "Anna Coleman is now running for office… with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey. In 2020. So, be sure to vote for her."

