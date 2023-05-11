Although their characters didn't always get along, Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are still besties and ready to work together again.

Jamie Lee Curtis longs to relive her glory days as an accidental member of a teenage alt-rock band. The recent Oscar winner championed the possibility of a Freaky Friday sequel last year, and now it looks like her onscreen reunion with Lindsay Lohan might finally happen.

The New York Times confirmed that the project is in development with Disney, with Elyse Hollander writing the screenplay and both actresses in talks to return. What renewed Curtis' interest in revisiting the body-swap comedy after two decades? Weirdly enough, Halloween Ends.

While chatting with the Times about Freaky Friday's 20th anniversary, Curtis revealed that it was her press tour for the latest Halloween movie that reminded her just how popular the 2003 comedy remains. "As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday," she recalled.

"Something really touched a chord," she said. "When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

FREAKY FRIDAY Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in 2003's 'Freaky Friday' | Credit: Everett Collection

Lohan told the Times she is also interested in returning to the role. "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be," she said. "We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."

The beloved film — a remake of 1976's Freaky Friday starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris — saw the pair playing a mother (Curtis) and daughter (Lohan) who were so hopelessly at odds that it took the magic of a body swap for them to truly understand each other. Curtis and Lohan needed no such magical mishap: they have plenty of fond memories of their time on set together.

"When you get to work with such great actors, it really affects your performance. You immediately play better off each other," Lohan told the Times, recalling how quickly she and Curtis connected. "Jamie showed up with such an infectious personality that set the tone for the whole day. She immediately took me under her wing. I was so nervous to do my first kiss on camera, so she talked to me in my trailer and made it funny so that I wouldn't stress about it."

At one point, they found themselves isolated for three hours, listening to a Justin Timberlake song on repeat while filming a scene where the duo eat french fries in a car. Under the wrong circumstances, shooting that scene could've been an endless bore. Although Lohan accused her movie mom of stealing all the best fries, that day became a fond memory for them both — and an authentication test for Curtis. "Now, if I get a text out of the blue, 'Hey, Jamie, it's Linds,' I say, 'Prove it. What was the song we were trying to learn the rap to during Freaky Friday?' Curtis explained. "If she answers 'Justin Timberlake's "Like I Love You,"' then I know it's Lindsay Lohan."

Now that Curtis revealed their secret text code to the world, a sequel is an absolute necessity, if only so they can forge more secret memories to let slip during an interview 20 years later.

