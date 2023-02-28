Animal rescue Paw Works congratulated friend and supporter Curtis on her SAG Award win with the help of some highly-skilled thespian pups.

These rescue dogs in Jamie Lee Curtis movie drag are Everything Everywhere Paws at Once

We've seen a lot of stunts during Oscar campaigning seasons, but dressing dogs up as a nominee's iconic movie characters should either be illegal or mandatory. Illegal because it's too gosh darn cute and mandatory because it's Too. Gosh. Darn. Cute.

To congratulate friend and longtime supporter Jamie Lee Curtis on her SAG Award win on Sunday — and to wish her luck at the Oscars on Mar. 12 — Paw Works, a no-kill, nonprofit animal rescue based in Southern California dedicated to giving animals a second chance at a happy life, dressed some of their rescue dogs up as characters from Curtis' greatest films — and Christmas With the Kranks.

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Curtis and her love of both rescue dogs and Paw Works is well-documented. At last year's Academy Awards, Curtis brought out this little scene-stealer during the in memoriam segment, as a tribute to fellow friend of the fur Betty White.

Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis at the 2022 Academy Awards | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend who brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to the faces of all who watched her on the screen," Curtis said of White. "And day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this."

Curtis continued, "So the greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac-N-Cheese from Paw Works. So thank you, Betty, thank you for being a friend to us all."

Now, it's Curtis' turn to get some much-deserved love, if not from the Academy, then at least from these dynamic doggos. A round of a-paws for these talented hounds!

Rescue dogs dressed up as Jamie Lee Curtis characters Credit: Paw Works Ziggy, Everything Everywhere All at Once This is Ziggy. It's Ziggy's first Oscar nomination and while he's glad just to be nominated, he really thinks it's about time he gets recognized for the breadth of the work. Except what is time? What is the universe? And where are those hot dogs? Ziggy was promised there would be hot dogs by at least one Daniel. He's still waiting. Rescue dogs dressed up as Jamie Lee Curtis characters Credit: Paw Works Tilda, Knives Out Tilda wants to know whodunit. She's got a vague idea, but hopes to get cast in any and all sequels so she's keeping it under her pussycat wig. And as further note, never say "pussycat" around Tilda if you hope to make it out of here alive. Rescue dogs dressed up as Jamie Lee Curtis characters Credit: Paw Works Pom Pom, Christmas With the Kranks Pom Pom knows what you're thinking, but with a wig game this tight, it's Christmas every doggone day. And sure, critics may have raised their leg over this movie when it came out — Pom Pom thinks a 5 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes is a bit harsh — this is still one of Pom Pom's fave films. Especially if you don't consider literally anything else. Rescue dogs dressed up as Jamie Lee Curtis characters Credit: Paw Works Jaxon, A Fish Called Wanda Fun fact about Jaxon: not a fan of fish, big fan of all Wandas: Sykes...Vision....that's all he knows but so far: no notes. He would, however, like someone to explain just what the hell this film is about. Admittedly, he got distracted by how good he looked in his shades and missed four days of rehearsals. Still killed it, though. Rescue dogs dressed up as Jamie Lee Curtis characters Credit: Paw Works Jameson, Trading Places Jameson really thinks he doesn't get enough credit for his comedic roles—like, you try sharing scenes with Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd and holding your own. But he knows it's a ruff job, but somebody's got to do it. Rescue dogs dressed up as Jamie Lee Curtis characters Credit: Paw Works Winston, True Lies Winston worked out so hard for this role, going on walks around the block multiple times a day, because he knew his tail would be out there on the big screen wagging for everyone to see. He's really proud of himself but now he thinks he deserves a treat... several treats... all the treats. Rescue dogs dressed up as Jamie Lee Curtis characters Credit: Paw Works Ziggy, Halloween This is where it all started for Ziggy. When he auditioned for this little, low budget film, he didn't know he'd be revisiting this character again, all these dog years later. But Halloween is really an allegory about trauma. Sorta like the trauma of being promised hot dogs, waiting patiently, and yet still not receiving even one wiener. Michael Myers could never.

Related content: