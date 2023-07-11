"It's pretty whacky, it's fun," the Oscar-winning actress tells EW of director Eli Roth's upcoming movie adaptation of the beloved video game series.

"That was filmed during COVID in Budapest, and I believe it is being released next year," Curtis tells EW in an interview tied to her appearance as another iconic character, Madame Leota, in Disney's new Haunted Mansion movie.

Curtis confirms that the eye-popping vibe of the games, which first debuted in 2009, are present in Roth's film — led by Cate Blanchett as Lilith — which follows a group of travelers named Vault Hunters who search an abandoned planet, Pandora, for mysterious loot.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Borderlands 3 Dr. Patricia Tannis Jamie Lee Curtis at the 2023 Oscars; Tannis in 'Borderlands' video game | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; 2K Games

"It's a little over-the-top, it's pretty whacky, it's fun," she continues. She also reveals that the film's iteration of Tannis carries over key elements from her original form.

"She has autism. She's a strange woman who has objectum sexuality, where she falls in love with inanimate objects," the Everything Everywhere All at Once star continues. "[She is] the character that knew Cate Blanchett's character's mother, which is why I'm in the movie. I am the connection back to Cate's early past."

Representatives for distributor Lionsgate did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

During production, Curtis also teased her character by sharing an image on Instagram showing a shadowy outline of Tannis standing on a stairwell.

"Meet TANNIS. Some call my character, Dr. Patricia Tannis, in [Borderlands] INSANE (LY) SMART with an emphasis on the first part! Well the joke is on them because I'm an NPC and I'm #inthemovie," she captioned the shot posted in June 2021. "She's pictured with her trusty EchoNet who apparently ISN'T as trustworthy (cHEater) as he said he was. They are now, as the kids say… 'just friends'."

In addition to Roth, Craig Mazin, who also worked on HBO's TV series based on the Last of Us video game franchise, worked on an initial draft of the script.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more

Related content: