Original Halloween stars Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis reunited in the best way during the filming of Halloween Kills.

It's been over 40 years since they starred together in Halloween, but Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards still share a special bond.

A behind-the-scenes featurette for Halloween Kills shows Curtis reuniting with the cast of John Carpenter's original 1978 slasher film and picking up her old costar in a moment that any fan of the franchise will consider heartwarming.

"Can I say something?" starts Richards when Curtis walks onto set. "40 years ago..."

"I carried you," Curtis finishes right on cue, as Richards jumped into her arms, carrying her around to the delight of the cast and crew.

Halloween Kills - Return to Haddonfield Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis share a hug on set of Halloween Kills | Credit: Universal Pictures

Richards played young Lindsay Wallace in the original film, a role she reprises in the sequel which premieres in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 15. Curtis also reprises her iconic role as Laurie Strode, teaming up with Richards and other familiar faces of the past to find and end Michael Myers — for real this time. Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Anthony Michael Hall also star.

Watch the featurette (and the adorable hug moment at 48 seconds in) below.

Halloween Kills is out Oct. 15. in theaters and on Peacock.

