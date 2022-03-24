The actress said 'I do' to a little cosplay.

If you need a wedding officiant who'll bring the fashion, Jamie Lee Curtis has you covered. The actress recently revealed that her daughter Ruby is having a cosplay wedding in May. Curtis' outfit of choice? An interpretation of World of Warcraft's Jaina Proudmoore.

"It's a game. I don't know. She's an admiral," Curtis said in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, explaining that her daughter and her fiancée Cynthia selected the costume for her. She then detailed her ordeal with securing it for the big day after finding a seamstress on Etsy willing to take on the job.

"About a month ago — two to three weeks ago — I got an email from her that said, 'There may be a delay in sending the costume,'" Curtis said, revealing that it was coming from Russia, which is currently at war with the Ukraine. "I'm hoping she'll get it to me. I just don't know if the... You know, there's a little bit of a supply chain issue going on, and things are sort of held up now."

Jamie Lee Curtis and Jaina Proudmoore from World of Warcraft Jamie Lee Curtis will officiate her daughter's wedding in 'World of Warcraft' cosplay. | Credit: Jerod Harris/FilmMagic; Blizzard Entertainment

Last October, Curtis opened up to PEOPLE about her trans daughter's coming-out journey.

"It's speaking a new language," she says. "It's learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I'm going to blow it. I'm going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes."

"It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know," Ruby told PEOPLE. "It was intimidating — but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life."

Even if she doesn't get to channel Jaina Proudmoore, Curtis says nothing will take away from the magic of her daughter's big day.

"We're gonna have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I'm really excited," she said. "Both of my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears."

Curtis currently stars in the new film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Watch her interview with Kimmel above.

