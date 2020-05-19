Jamie Lee Curtis to direct eco-horror movie Mother Nature

Jamie Lee Curtis has appeared in a host of horror movies, from 1978's Halloween and 1980's The Fog to 1999's Virus and the upcoming Halloween Kills. Now it has been announced that the actress will direct one, a climate-change-themed terror tale titled Mother Nature.

The film is part of a just-announced first-look deal between Curtis' Comet Pictures and Jason Blum's Blumhouse, which produced Halloween Kills and 2018's hit franchise reboot Halloween. Curtis is writing Mother Nature with Comet Pictures head of development Russell Goldman.

"Jamie is a force of nature and was a real partner on Halloween," Blum said in a statement. "So it's both an honor and incredibly apt that she's making her first feature film as a director with Mother Nature."

"I'm 61 and my motto now is: 'If not now, when, if not me, who?'" said Curtis. "I'm excited to have a creative home to explore my own ideas and others. Jason and his team have made me feel welcome. Comet is ready to bring these stories to screen life."