Jamie Lee Curtis says her Haunted Mansion Disney movie is 'yummy'

The Halloween star promises that the big-screen adaptation of the popular ride brings the "humor as well as the scary, ghost-y stuff."

Disney has succeeded in keeping its upcoming Haunted Mansion film a top-secret enterprise, but EW has succeeded in getting Jamie Lee Curtis to spill the beans about it after the actress finished running through the many highlights of her career for our Role Call feature. Well, a couple of beans, anyway.

"I think they found the sweet spot of scary, funny, and adventure," said Curtis, who plays Madame Leota in the Justin Simien-directed film based on the popular Disney ride. "You know, it's cooking. I barely cook, I attempt cooking all the time, and it's all ingredients, and then the mix and the time, and it's always hard to know, are you going to make something yummy? And from what I'm seeing, and what I've heard, Justin has made something yummy."

She continued, "It's modern, fresh, old-fashioned, and scary, but not scary like a monster movie. It's scary like a Disney ride, and funny. If you go on that ride, there's a lot of humor as well as the scary, ghost-y stuff."

Jamie Lee Curtis attends Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Jamie Lee Curtis | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

While she couldn't say too much about the film, she did elaborate a bit more.

"I'm giving something away — all of a sudden Disney's going to come in and grab by the throat and take me out and pummel me," said Curtis. "I have never in my life worn costumes as beautiful as [the ones] made for me by Jeffrey Kurland [Haunted Mansion costume designer] in this movie — in my life. That's my big secret!"

The plot of Haunted Mansion revolves around a mother, played by Rosario Dawson, who attempts to exorcise her New Orleans mansion from the happy haunts inside after she moves in. The film's cast also includes LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, and Tiffany Haddish. Disney previously released a film based on the ride, starring Eddie Murphy, in 2003.

Haunted Mansion is out August 2023.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.