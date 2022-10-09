Halloween Ends star Jamie Lee Curtis says 'endings are a bitch, but so is Laurie Strode'

Jamie Lee Curtis hit New York Comic Con on Saturday evening like a besuited, silver-haired, foul-mouthed — and at times emotional — tornado.

The actress was interviewed at the event by talk show host and Scream actress Drew Barrymore, and spoke at length about her involvement with the Halloween franchise, from John Carpenter's original 1978 slasher film to the upcoming Halloween Ends (out Oct. 14). Directed by David Gordon Green, the latter film will supposedly find Curtis playing the character of Laurie Strode for the last time. "You know, endings are a bitch," Curtis said at the start of the panel, "but so is Laurie Strode."

Asked by Barrymore about originating her iconic final girl role in Carpenter's 1978 film, Curtis replied, "So, when I was 19, I was not like Laurie Strode. Laurie Strode was an acting part. You know, you would have hired me to play Linda (the character portrayed by P.J. Soles in the film). I just a little snarky and I was a little promiscuous but I was not Laurie Strode. What was amazing to me was [it was] an acting part. She didn't look like me, she didn't dress like me, she did't think like me. I barely got out of high school. She was like the valedictorian of her class. There was a real opportunity for me to be an actor. I hadn't had that opportunity before. For me, that was incredible."

HALLOWEEN 'Halloween' queen Jamie Lee Curtis as Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in the original film. | Credit: Everett Collection

Curtis also told Barrymore and the audience that the actress and her signature character had become much more similar over time.

"At this point, Jamie and Laurie have become woven together. There is no separation," she said, her voice cracking. "I wouldn't have anything in my life without Laurie Strode. Nothing. I wouldn't have a career. I would not have a family... Everything good in my life came from that s---ty little office on Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood, that was about the size of where these two chairs are, when John Carpenter and Debra Hill [producer and co-writer of the first film] cast me in the part of Laurie Strode."

"I didn't know it then, I know it now," she continued. "You know one of these days, hopefully not tomorrow, but, you know, I'm 64, do the math, it's not in my favor, sooner than later, it's going to say three words: 'Halloween actress dies.' My point is, it is the permanent ink of my life."

As for Halloween Ends, Curtis described the film as concerning "how we treat each other. And it's a movie about how the entire town of Haddonfield has turned against Laurie Strode, the innocent victim whose life was brutalized by Michael Myers, and it just shows... what violence does to people... These movies are about way more than just Michael Myers and Laurie Strode, they're about who we are."

Halloween Ends premieres in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14. Watch the film's trailer below.

