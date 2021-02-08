Jamie Lee Curtis heads to Pandora for Eli Roth's Borderlands movie

Eli Roth's movie adaptation of the Borderlands video games is turning into a star-studded affair.

Halloween legend Jamie Lee Curtis is the latest to join the cast, which includes Cate Blanchett as Siren Lillith and Kevin Hart as soldier Roland. Curtis now boards as Dr. Patricia Tannis, a prominent non-playable character in the games who has provided missions and assisted the Vault Hunters.

The Tannis of the movie is described as "an archeologist on Pandora who might have the key to finding the vault, but whose complicated history with Lilith (Blanchett) isn't going to help."

"Working with the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I am so excited for her to bring her humor, warmth and brilliance to the role of Tannis," Roth said in a statement.

Borderlands takes place on the planet Pandora, where Vault Hunters pursue its hidden treasures. This project reteams Curtis with Lionsgate, which released the Rian Johnson-directed Knives Out, in which she played Linda Drysdale. The actress will also return to her iconic horror role of Laurie Strode in the next two sequels to Halloween (Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends).

Emmy winner Craig Maizin (HBO's Chernobyl and The Last of Us) wrote the current draft of the screenplay. Avi Arad, Ari Arad, and Erik Feig are producing. Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the Borderlands video game franchise, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, which publishes the games through the 2K banner, are executive-producing.

Collider first reported Curtis' casting.