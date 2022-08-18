Jamie Foxx thinks people might be too 'sensitive' for his unreleased comedy All-Star Weekend

If you ask Jamie Foxx, the world may not be ready for his boundary-pushing unreleased comedy All-Star Weekend.

Despite boasting an all-star cast including Jeremy Piven, Robert Downey Jr., Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler, and Eva Longoria, Foxx's directorial effort has remained mysteriously shelved for the past six years. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, the Oscar-winning actor gave a cryptic answer about where things stand with the film's release.

"Man, it's been tough, with the lay of the land when it comes to comedy, man," he said. "We're trying to break open those sensitive corners where people go back to laughing again."

Jamie Foxx Jamie Foxx | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

EW has reached out to a rep for Foxx for further comment, but it's unclear exactly what he meant by opening "those sensitive corners." That said, his previous remarks about the film could offer a hint as to why he might be concerned about running afoul of cultural sensitivities. "We all play different characters," he said while appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2017. "I play a white, racist cop. I'll show it to you. I'll grab the thing and show it to you. Robert Downey Jr. plays a Mexican. I called Robert and I said, 'Listen, I need you to play a Mexican.' He said, 'Dude, here's the deal. Sure. F--- it. Sure. Why not? F--- it. Sure. Of course. Mexican. Whatever.'"

But Downey, who earned an Oscar nomination along with a wave of criticism for wearing blackface in the 2008 satire Tropic Thunder, apparently did have some eventual reservations about his role in All-Star Weekend, according to Foxx, who told Rogan that Downey later texted him saying, "I'm nervous to play the Mexican."

Still, he took the role and the movie remains complete, with Foxx telling CinemaBlend that test audience have loved it. "The one thing we kept hearing in the screenings was how much people were laughing," he said. "So, hopefully, we'll keep them laughing and run them into All-Star Weekend, because we were definitely going for it."

For now, much like Batgirl, it remains unclear if the movie will be released.