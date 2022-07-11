The Oscar-winning actor is on the trail of bloodsuckers in the new film from the John Wick team.

Jamie Foxx is a rule-breaking vampire hunter given one last chance in trailer for Day Shift

What if John Wick was played by Jamie Foxx and battled not gangsters but vampires? That's a question answered by the action-horror-comedy Day Shift whose just-released trailer hypes the film as "From the guys who taught John Wick how to kick ass." More precisely, the film is produced by John Wick franchise filmmaker Chad Stahelski and directed by J.J. Perry, whose many previous movie credits include working as the supervising stunt coordinator on John Wick: Chapter 2.

Day Shift is set in a world where vampires exist and are hunted for their highly valuable teeth. Foxx plays a pool cleaner in the San Fernando Valley whose day job is a fine cover for his real mission: tracking down bloodsuckers.

"Jamie Foxx is trying to save his family, he's having problems financially, he gets in over his head but he's got the starch in his britches to get him out of trouble," says Perry, who is making his directorial debut with the film. "He kills a vampire who we find out was the daughter of the boss lady vampire, who seeks revenge. There are these two worlds colliding, of a man trying to save his family and a vampire looking for revenge."

DAY SHIFT. JAMIE FOXX as BUD JABLONSKI. CR. PARRISH LEWIS/NETFLIX Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski in 'Day Shift' | Credit: PARRISH LEWIS/NETFLIX

Day Shift costars Karla Souza as the vengeance-seeking vampire, Dave Franco as a representative from the vampire hunter's union, and Snoop Dogg as another vampire hunter. Director Perry, a military veteran, based Snoop's character on his old platoon sergeant.

"Snoop looks just like my platoon sergeant from the Army, who's no longer with us," says the filmmaker. "I told Snoop when I met him, 'Listen I'm not hiring Snoop Dogg, I'm hiring Calvin Broadus [the actor-rapper's real name]' and I think that really spoke to him. Everyone hires him to be that pot-smoking West Coast guy. I put a cowboy hat on him and I gave him the same swagger as my old platoon sergeant."

Perry explains he would like to make more movies set in the same universe.

"Well, this is the Day Shift. You know we've got to do the Night Shift," he says. "And then we've got to do the Graveyard Shift, baby!"

Day Shift is written by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten and the film's cast also includes Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax. The movie hits Netflix on Aug. 12.

Watch the trailer for Day Shift below.

