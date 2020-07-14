Power player: Jamie Foxx on his new Netflix film and becoming the first Black Pixar lead

Although he doesn’t appear to realize it, Foxx, 52, is a throwback to the kind of personality about whom he’s reminiscing. The triple-threat type who could go on The Tonight Show and slay with a droll Hollywood anecdote, impression, or song and the next day appear on The Dick Cavett Show to earnestly discuss social issues. The entertainer who hosts a game show but doesn’t let us forget why he claimed, justifiably, an Academy Award — and was nominated for another — vaulting him to a level with his own heroes such as Denzel Washington. Hopscotching from early success on the small screen with sketch comedy and a WB sitcom to movie stardom (Any Given Sunday, Ray, Collateral, Dreamgirls, Django Unchained), with successful side hustles in stand-up comedy and music, Foxx occupies rarefied space. That he doesn’t see this, simply adds to his shine. (Which is not to say that he has no understanding of his charms, he does, just that he would not personally place himself on the level of those he admires.)