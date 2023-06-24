13. The Players Club (1998)

The Players Club is the only feature film written and directed by Ice Cube, and based on his supremely confident work, it's surprising (and a bit tragic) that the streak ended here. An ensemble dramedy-thriller about a young student, Diana (LisaRaye McCoy), who takes a job at a strip club, The Players Club is unruly and chaotic, with a reckless tone and a rocket-powered climax that feels like an outtake from Death Wish 3. Yet it's also wonderfully shot, with a dextrous use of Steadicam, clever compositions, and a fantastic use of music throughout. Its story is also big-hearted and ultimately redemptive, with a sympathetic view of the women at its core.

Without a doubt, the most assured performance in the film comes from Foxx, who plays Blue, a naive DJ who falls for Diana. He's easily the most natural actor in the entire cast, (which ranges from those treating it as a serious melodrama to those behaving as if they're in a MADtv sketch). And when the third act inexplicably makes Blue the protagonist, Foxx rises to the occasion and closes the film on a high note.

Where to watch The Players Club: Amazon Prime Video (to rent)