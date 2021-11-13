Jamie Dornan's latest movie may be in black and white, but he's promoting it with a rainbow.

The Belfast star dropped an adorable video on Instagram Friday featuring him performing the classic Muppet song "Rainbow Connection" in a very commendable Kermit the Frog voice (at least until he starts cracking up).

"Nothing will sell your new movie more than a guy approaching 40 trying to emulate the great @kermitthefrog," Dornan quipped in the caption. "Go see BELFAST!"

The Kenneth Branagh–directed film (and current Best Picture Oscar frontrunner) opened in U.S. theaters Friday. It stars Dornan and Caitríona Balfe as working-class parents raising their young son in Belfast, Northern Ireland, during the Troubles of the late 1960s.

Dornan has been showing off his vocal chops more and more lately, including in Belfast, in which his character sings the 1960s touchstone "Everlasting Love" on stage. And lest we forget, he also delivered the epic musical number "Edgar's Prayer" in the goofy comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar earlier this year, which required him to serenade seagulls and prance about in the sand.

"Singing it was tough. I can sing a bit, but that's a hard song to sing," Dornan told EW of the emotional power ballad. He added that he likes the idea of doing some kind of musical in the future: "I'm not a good enough singer to, like, front a musical, but I could definitely do something in that world, maybe."

Jamie Dornan and Kermit the Frog Jamie Dornan; Kermit the Frog | Credit: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty; Jemal Countess/Getty

Still, he was apparently good enough to perform at Belfast's Los Angeles premiere, where he reprised his rendition of "Everlasting Love" to a very approving crowd.

Now all he needs is a chance to croon alongside some actual Muppets. Watch Dornan's uncanny rendition of "Rainbow Connection" above.

