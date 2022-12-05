James Mangold slams 'trolling a–holes' for spreading false Indiana Jones rumors

"No one is 'taking over' or replacing Indy or donning his hat," Mangold said in response to rumors that Phoebe Waller-Bridge would step into Harrison Ford's iconic role.

Director James Mangold is calling out "trolling a–holes" for spreading "misinformation" about the forthcoming Indiana Jones installment.

Rumors have been circulating for some time that the star of the franchise, Harrison Ford, is set to pass the torch to Fleabag writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The chatter only grew after the first trailer for the film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, arrived earlier this month. But now Mangold, who directed the production, is setting the record straight.

"One more time. No one is 'taking over' or replacing Indy or donning his hat, nor is he being 'erased' through some contrivance," Mangold wrote in a series of posts on Twitter. "And he never was, not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that's how they get their clicks."

The 58-year-old also got ahead of the responses he anticipates he'll receive online.

Mangold continued, "And please don't exhaust me [by] pointing out how once in a while a troll is 'right.' Even a blind squirrel finds a nut now and then. All one has to do is look at set photos and interviews and you get enough info to make wild guesses about a movie plot."

The Oscar nominee also condemned the media for feeding into the speculation and stirring up controversies.

"The difference between trolling a-holes and everyone else is they [are] trying to make [money] off your feelings about other films and culture war politics," Mangold continued. "They push controversial guesses as coming from 'sources' to gin up clicks. Let it go."

Waller-Bridge appears in the film as Helena, the goddaughter of Ford's iconic character. Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, and Mads Mikkelsen also appear in the film.

The venture has been touted as Ford's final turn in the series, leading many to speculate as to who will take over the story. But many forget Ford declared in 2019 that the role would die with him.

"Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones," he told the Today show."When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy."

Ford's statement scared off the likes of Chris Pratt, who had previously been rumored to be taking over the reins of the classic.

"No, aren't they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford?" Pratt told the Happy Sad Confused podcast when asked about taking on the part. "All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford, and I don't even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, that was like, 'When I die, Indiana Jones dies.' And I'm like, 'Am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play…?'"

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30, 2023.

