Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Hong's ancient sorcerer David Lo Pan kidnaps a woman with green eyes to wed in order to be freed from a centuries-old curse that keeps him as a fleshless spirit in John Carpenter's cult classic. Truck driver Jack Burton (Kurt Russell) and pal Wang Chi (Dennis Dun) are on the rescue, soon finding themselves locked in a supernatural battle in the underbelly of San Francisco's Chinatown against the antagonistic Lo Pan — but Hong maintains his cunning sorcerer wasn't so evil at all. "I just wanted a girl to love," he says. "I just wanted to have a girl with green eyes. There's nothing wrong with that."

Adds Hong: "John Carpenter had this feeling of wanting to make the Chinese fables come together with the American expression, and he succeeded because the popularity of [the movie] is extraordinary."