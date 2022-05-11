Watch James Hong perform alongside lion dancers at historic Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

The 93-year-old star was joined by guest speakers Daniel Dae Kim and Jamie Lee Curtis at the celebration.

Veteran actor James Hong received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday, making history as the oldest person to accept the honor at 93.

Hong was joined by celebrity guest speakers Daniel Dae Kim, who championed the fan campaign to get the actor the star in 2020, and Jamie Lee Curtis at the celebration, where he joined in for a traditional Chinese lion dance put on by the Shaolin Entertainment Group to bless the occasion.

"I'm here! I'm alive!," the actor said to attendees. "As you can see, I don't have any speeches because I'm not that kind of person. I just come here. I want to feel the moment." The Everything Everywhere All At Once star then showed off his dance moves. Curtis, his EEAAO costar, also joined in after declaring it was "about f---ing time" that Hong receive a star on Tuesday.

The Chinese-American star began his career in the 1950s, and has referred to himself as "probably the only living guy that has worked with Groucho Marx!" As one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood, Hong has amassed 700 film and TV credits, including classics such as Chinatown, Mulan, Blade Runner, and Seinfeld. Recently, he starred in the sci-fi action film Everything Everywhere All At Once opposite Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Curtis.

Daniel Dae Kim, James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for James Hong on May 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California. James Hong with Daniel Dae Kim and Jamie Lee Curtis | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kim heralded Hong as a trailblazer in his speech: "I'm looking at all of you right here, many of you who deserve to be here, as well," the actor said, addressing other Asian American actors. "In time, I'm confident that it will happen. But I'm equally confident in saying that no one will have blazed the trail the way that James Hong has ... Today, during the heart of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, it's only fitting that we honor someone who personifies the term 'trailblazer.' "

