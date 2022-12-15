James Gunn is writing a Superman movie that won't star Henry Cavill

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a… new Superman actor!

In October, DC Studios announced that Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would be taking over the studio, serving as co-chairmen and chief executive officers. Now, Gunn has announced one of the studio's first projects: a new Superman film — one that won't star Henry Cavill.

Gunn revealed on Twitter that he is currently writing a new Superman movie and plans to cast another actor in the role. Cavill confirmed the news on his Instagram, writing, "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Per Gunn, the script he's writing will focus on "an earlier part of Superman's life," hence the recasting. (Still, he stressed, it's not an origin story.) The director also added that he and Safran are "big fans" of Cavill and that they hope to "work together in the future" on a different project. A director for the new Superman movie has yet to be announced.

The news comes just weeks after Cavill's latest appearance as Superman. The actor donned that familiar red cape for an end-credits cameo in Black Adam, where Superman has a meeting with Dwayne Johnson's antihero. Cavill's cameo appeared to be setting up plans for a future film, and Cavill posted a celebratory video to Instagram, telling fans, "I'm back," and to expect more details to come.

man-of-steel Henry Cavill in 2013's 'Man of Steel' | Credit: Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

DC's upcoming slate has been in flux recently, with reports swirling about how Gunn and Safran's new tenure might affect plans for future films. Gunn wrote on Twitter that he and Safran have "a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about." He added that he will share more details about DC's upcoming schedule in early 2023.

Gunn also confirmed reports that he met with Batman actor Ben Affleck to discuss his future with the studio, too. "He wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project," Gunn wrote. Affleck will next reprise his role as Batman in The Flash, starring opposite Ezra Miller.

Earlier this week, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins also opened up about her future at DC. After the news broke that DC would not be moving forward on a Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman 3, the filmmaker took to social media to deny reports that she walked away from the film. In a statement, she wrote that "there was nothing I could do to move anything forward."

Cavill made his Superman debut in 2013's Man of Steel, going on to appear in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

