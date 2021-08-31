James Gunn teases possible return for presumed dead character from The Suicide Squad

Director says "maybe one more" character from film will appear on Peacemaker TV show.

Turns out, the body count in James Gunn's hyper-violent supervillain saga The Suicide Squad was not quite as high as had been thought.

James Gunn James Gunn reveals a presumed dead "Suicide Squad" characters isn't actually deceased. | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In the movie, Nathan Fillion's character, The Detachable Kid (AKA TDK), was widely assumed to have died early on as the Squad attempted to make a landing on the island of Corto Maltese. But in the course of a watch party for the film on Monday, Gunn revealed that TDK, whose superpower is the ability to remove his limbs, actually survived. "Important to note if you look at the life signals in the Comms hub TDK isn't dead," tweeted Gunn.

One person who definitely had noted that fact is Fillion, who replied, "I noticed that very loudly when I saw this in the theater. Apologies again, for the disturbance."

Might Gunn be hinting that Fillion will appear on HBO Max's upcoming The Suicide Squad spin-off show Peacemaker? The chances of that happening seemed to increase when Gunn responded to the question, "How many of these characters will we see in Peacemaker?"

"Peacemaker, Emilia Harcourt, John Economos and, well, heck maybe one more," the filmmaker responded.

Gunn has involved Fillion in nearly all his projects, from the movies Slither, Super, and Guardians of the Galaxy to the web series PG Porn.