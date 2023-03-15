The movie will track "how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes," Gunn explained.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn is officially directing Superman: Legacy, the film centered on a younger Man of Steel coming to theaters in 2025.

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025," Gunn confirmed on Instagram. "It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago — I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved."

Gunn has been attached to writing the screenplay since he announced DC's newly revamped slate of superhero projects for the years ahead. He has since decided to take the reins as helmer, which holds added significance since, as Gunn noted in his Instagram post, he turned down the opportunity to make a Clark Kent flick years ago.

Last summer, Gunn told EW's Clark Collis he never seriously considered making a Man of Steel movie. "Things like Superman, Justice League, people have so many ideas about who they are that it seems like less of a fun playground," he said in July. "What did sound like fun was another take on the Suicide Squad, which was on the studio's wish list."

But in his Instagram post on Wednesday, Gunn explained why he changed his mind. "Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage — how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes," Gunn continued. "So I chose to finally take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by [studio co-head] Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter)."

Gunn concluded, "Just because I write something doesn't mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I'm incredibly excited as we begin this journey."

According to a press release, Superman: Legacy will tell the story of "Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

An actor has not been formally cast in the role of Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy, but Gunn said the character is of the highest priority in this new age of DC movies.

Gunn announced in February that Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom were still a go at Warner Bros., but they would lead into a new slate that continues across television and theatrical films.

