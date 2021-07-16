James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be a 'heavier' story

James Gunn has spent the past few years immersed in the DC universe, first making The Suicide Squad (in theaters and on HBO Max on Aug. 6) and then the spin-off show Peacemaker (premiering on HBO Max in January 2022). Now the writer-director is set to travel back to the MCU to oversee Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, set for release May 5, 2023.

"I'm still shooting Peacemaker, but I'm starting to work on Guardians 3," Gunn told EW last month. "For Guardians 3, the script has basically been written for a long time. I've been playing with it in little ways over the years, but it's basically stayed the same since three years ago. It's pretty heavy actually. It's a heavier story, so it's an emotional process to go through."

What is apparently less heavy is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which Gunn is also overseeing before its premiere on Disney+ in December 2022.

"Oh, that's easy. That's a blast," said Gunn. "I wrote that a couple of months ago, and I'm really, really happy with it. I'm going to shoot that at the same time as Guardians 3. So we're using some of the same sets. I think it's going to be a good holiday special."

