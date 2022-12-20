James Gunn on claim that Gal Gadot was 'booted' from Wonder Woman: 'Not sure where you're getting that'

James Gunn is clapping back after a fan suggested he "booted" star Gal Gadot from the Wonder Woman franchise.

Gunn, who was recently named co-chair of DC Films alongside producer Peter Safran, responded to a person in the comment section of his Instagram post on Monday who claimed that the two made "the move to boot [Henry] Cavill and [Gal] Gadot," which "doesn't inspire confidence" in the future of the DC Universe.

Gunn responded, "I'm not sure where you're getting that we 'booted' Gal." He didn't provide further elaboration.

Reps for Gadot and Gunn did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The exchange was made on the same day that Gunn called out "uproarious and unkind" reactions to the new plans for DC Entertainment, which include a new Superman film without star Henry Cavill in the leading role. Additionally, a story from The Hollywood Reporter alleged DC was not going forward with Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 and the status of Gadot's future as the character was therefore still up in the air, which seems to be what Gunn is addressing.

In his post on Monday, he assured fans that "disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions." "One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," he wrote. "Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind."

All of this uncertainty went down just days after Gadot celebrated the anniversary of the first announcement that she'd be playing Wonder Woman in the 2017 film of the same name. At the time, she wrote on her Instagram that she "can't wait to share [Wonder Woman's] next chapter with you," adding, "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.