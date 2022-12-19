James Gunn responds to DC backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'

James Gunn is calling out "uproarious and unkind" reactions to his and producer Peter Safran's plans for DC Entertainment.

Last week, fans were shocked to learn that Gunn, who took over DC Studios with Safran as co-chairmen and CEOs back in October, was in the process of writing a new Superman film without star Henry Cavill in the leading role.

Though he didn't mention Cavill by name, Gunn took to his Twitter account on Monday to address some of the online vitriol he's received since the news broke.

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," he wrote. "Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind."

He added that, while no one enjoys being called names or harrassed, he and Safran have been on the receiving end of worse in their careers and promises that "disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions."

Gunn continued, "We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC."

The Suicide Squad director previously said that the Superman film in question, while not an origin story, will focus on "an earlier part of Superman's life," which is why the role needed to be recast. The director also added that he and Safran are "big fans" of Cavill and that they hope to "work together in the future" on a different project. Further details on the new Superman film, including a possible director, have not been revealed.

The news came as a shock to fans, who most recently saw Cavill don the cape in an end-credits cameo in Black Adam, where Superman has a meeting with Dwayne Johnson's antihero. Cavill later shared a video to Instagram in which he told fans he was "back" as the character and could expect more details in the future.

Cavill, who made his Superman debut in 2013's Man of Steel, followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, then said of the recasting plans, "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

