James Gunn drops new The Suicide Squad image showing Task Force X 'Undercover in Corto Maltese'
Just going to call this 'squad goals'
They're in formation!
Director James Gunn made the weekend a little better by dropping a brand new photo of Task Force X from upcoming film The Suicide Squad on Friday night.
"Squad Undercover in Corto Maltese: Ratcatcher 2, The Thinker, Bloodsport, & Polka Dot Man in #TheSuicideSquad," he captioned the Instagram image.
Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior is playing Ratcatcher 2, and she engaged in a little social media fun with her director as well on Friday teasingly tweeting a "leaked" clip from the film that turned out to be some folks in rat costumes, dancing.
Doctor Who alum Peter Capaldi is playing The Thinker, Idris Elba is Bloodsport, and David Dastmalchian is playing Polka Dot Man.
In March, the red band trailer for the upcoming film dropped, offering a look at just about all the stars of the film in action. 2021's
The Suicide Squad will find the team of super-villains dropped on Corto Maltese, and led by Joel Kinnaman's Colonel Rick Flag on a mission to search and destroy. Margot Robbie is back as Harley Quinn. The film also stars Viola Davis, John Cena, Jai Courtney, longtime Gunn collaborator and former Walking Dead star Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, and Sylvester Stallone.
The Suicide Squad premieres in theatres and on HBO Max, Aug. 6.
