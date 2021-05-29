Just going to call this 'squad goals'

James Gunn drops new The Suicide Squad image showing Task Force X 'Undercover in Corto Maltese'

They're in formation!

Director James Gunn made the weekend a little better by dropping a brand new photo of Task Force X from upcoming film The Suicide Squad on Friday night.

"Squad Undercover in Corto Maltese: Ratcatcher 2, The Thinker, Bloodsport, & Polka Dot Man in #TheSuicideSquad," he captioned the Instagram image.

Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior is playing Ratcatcher 2, and she engaged in a little social media fun with her director as well on Friday teasingly tweeting a "leaked" clip from the film that turned out to be some folks in rat costumes, dancing.

In March, the red band trailer for the upcoming film dropped, offering a look at just about all the stars of the film in action. 2021's

The Suicide Squad premieres in theatres and on HBO Max, Aug. 6.