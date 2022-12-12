James Gunn insists Superman is a 'huge priority, if not the biggest priority' for DC

Gunn also says rumors of tension between him and Superman actor Henry Cavill are "false."

James Gunn is reassuring Superman fans that the Man of Steel will fly again.

On Saturday, the new co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios tweeted about the 44th anniversary of Richard Donner's Superman, which was released on December 10, 1978. "Superman premiered 44 years ago today," Gunn wrote, along with heart and star emojis. He also included the original poster for the Oscar-nominated film, featuring the tagline, "You'll believe a man can fly."

The tweet prompted questions from fans eagerly anticipating the next Superman installment, with many asking Gunn if he was hinting at an upcoming project.

"I'm trying to say it's the 44th anniversary of the premiere of Superman which is a great movie," Gunn replied, leading another fan to ask a more straightforward question regarding a possible forthcoming film. This led Gunn to insist that not only is another Superman project on the way, but that it could very well be DC's "biggest priority."

"Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority," he shared.

The comment follows speculation that a sequel to Man of Steel is dead in the water.

Gunn's tweets also found the filmmaker addressing rumors of tension between he and Superman actor Henry Cavill. When a fan asked him to "debunk" the claim, Gunn wrote: "Sure: false."

Cavill last appeared as Superman during a mid-credits cameo in the recent Black Adam. It was his first time returning to the role since Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2017.

James Gunn; BATMAN v SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE (2016) HENRY CAVILL as Superman Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Another fan then asked about the possibility of more Green Lantern productions, which Gunn noted were "important." He also made it clear that Ryan Reynolds would not be returning to the franchise, despite rumors he was set to reprise the role for Snyder.

Gunn also took a moment to address circulating media reports about DC canning a third Wonder Woman film. He disputed the reports, writing that "some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not." He added, "Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of story takes time & we're still just beginning," he posted.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.