James Gunn has comic book receipts for The Suicide Squad trailer

Modern superhero movies, particularly those produced by DC, often use their comic book source material as suggestions rather than sacrosanct reference. But when fans online had questions about the newest trailer for The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn proved that he had the receipts.

The opening seconds of the new trailer introduces the new villain Bloodsport (Idris Elba), whom Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) wants to take over as the squad's leader. In a single sentence, she succinctly sums up why this guy's incarcerated and why he's a force to be reckoned with: "He's in prison for putting Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet."

That's not something you hear every day! Some viewers took to Twitter to wonder about the legitimacy of such an injury to the Man of Steel, prompting Gunn to cite his sources. The director tweeted a page from 1987's Superman #4, in which the superhero does indeed find himself in the hospital due to being injured by Bloodsport's Kryptonite weapon.

Superman (1987-2006) #4cr: DC Comics Credit: DC Comics

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is also sporting a new look in this film. Compared to her previous appearances in the first Suicide Squad and last year's Birds of Prey, this incarnation of Harley has eschewed a psychedelic wardrobe in favor of the kind of red-and-black color scheme she bore in her first appearances. Specifically, Gunn said in a trailer breakdown for IGN that Harley's look for The Suicide Squad draws on her outfits in the Arkham video games.

"I had a huge map of all the different looks of Harley Quinn over the years in various media," Gunn told IGN. "One of them I liked the best: The Arkham games' look for Harley Quinn. Her first look in the movie is based on that."