James Gunn joins DC Studios as co-chair of film and TV

The filmmaker will oversee the creative direction of the DC Universe across film, TV, and animation alongside Peter Safran.

DC Studios has tapped filmmaker James Gunn to oversee creative efforts across film, TV, and animation.

Both Gunn and film producer Peter Safran have been appointed as co-chairmen and chief executive officers of the studio, where they will spearhead development and execution of long-term plans for the many DC Comics properties.

Gunn will focus on the creative side, while Safran will focus on the business side of things. Both will also continue to develop, direct, and produce projects. They will report directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and work closely with Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, and WB chairman Channing Dungey, among others.

The new division will replace DC Films, previously run by Walter Hamada, who recently departed the studio last week. Both Gunn and Safran are, of course, well versed in the superhero and DC genre, having adapted some of the biggest DC and Marvel properties for the big (and small) screen in recent years, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Aquaman, Peacemaker, and The Suicide Squad.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved."

"Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent," the statement continued. "We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The news comes a few hours after Gunn shared the first trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special, set to debut on Disney+ in November. The special will follow the ragtag group of space adventurers as they try to spread some holiday cheer, which involves a ploy to kidnap Kevin Bacon — played by the actual Kevin Bacon — in an effort to get Chris Pratt's Star-Lord in a more festive mood following the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña).

Watch the trailer for the holiday special above.