James Corden says alleged 'butthole cut' of Cats still couldn't save that movie

The Cats butthole mystery deepens.

On Thursday night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, James Corden video called in to chat about his new movie The Prom on Netflix and also a far more important matter: whether there's a director's cut of the movie Cats out there in which the cats have more correct anatomy in the form of a visible butthole.

Let's, um, back it up a little, shall we? Back in March 2020, Seth Rogen did us all the great service of live tweeting his viewing of the 2019 flop —all while stoned. During his joyful Twitter commentary, Rogen tweet-quoted screenwriter Jack Waz, who claimed to be friends with a visual effects artist whose job on Cats was “to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before.” He added, “which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats.”

Since this proclamation, Rogen and others have called for the release of the movie's supposed "butthole cut." Colbert also wants to see it. Whether it truly exists is yet to be seen. Indeed, Corden even admitted to Colbert he didn't know if it's out there, in fact he's "not watched the film." The Late Show host then asked Corden if he'd prefer his character be anatomically correct or not. "I think, either way, it probably can't save that movie," replied Corden.

Watch the clip above.