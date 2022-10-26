The actress has starred in three Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as Cameron's Avatar series.

The Oscar-winning Titanic helmer criticized MCU and DC productions — with Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy actress Zoe Saldaña participating in the same conversation — in a recent interview with the The New York Times pegged to his upcoming blockbuster sequel.

Responding to a question about how fatherhood has changed his approach to moviemaking, the 68-year-old filmmaker said having children pushed his perspective to new places.

"I also want to do the thing that other people aren't doing. When I look at these big, spectacular films — I'm looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn't matter how old the characters are, they all act like they're in college," he said during the video conversation, which the Times noted also included Avatar actors Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Saldaña.

He continued, "They have relationships, but they really don't. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don't experience it, and I think that's not the way to make movies."

The Times piece did not include a direct response from Saldaña. A representative for the actress did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Confirming Cameron's sentiment, The Way of Water producer Jon Landau previously told EW that the planned Avatar sequels "are a story about family, and the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe," because there's "no more universal theme than family."

In addition to fronting the first Avatar film and helping rake in nearly $3 billion in global ticket sales between late 2009 and early 2010, Saldaña joined the MCU for 2014's James Gunn–directed smash Guardians of the Galaxy, which spawned a 2017 sequel. A third film is slated for release in 2023.

The success of Guardians led to Saldaña's character, the green-skinned hero Gamora, crossing over into the Avengers films, while she also appears in themed video footage inside Disneyland's Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout! attraction as well as the new Disney World roller coaster Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Avatar: The Way of Water his theaters Dec. 16.

