The movies of James Cameron, ranked

1. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Perhaps the greatest compliment we can pay to Terminator 2: Judgment Day is that the special effects still hold up in a big way. Back when he first reviewed this ambitious sequel, Owen Gleiberman noted how the "transformation effects" of the villainous, liquid metal T-1000 played by Robert Patrick "are spectacular, in part because there's real magic to them, a sense of technological wonder." Now, over 30 years later, those effects hold up much better than, say, the all-CGI battle between armies at the end of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

One reason the CGI still works so well is it's anchored by amazing practical effects. It's easier to believe in a rippling robot oozing through bars when you have giant trucks crashing onto the road, complete with the visceral thrill of its windows blowing out when it lands. But another reason the effects remain believable is that they always play second-fiddle to the characters. The returning stars have been transformed, both internally and externally. Arnold Schwarzenegger, for example, still plays a hulking robot, but he's been reprogrammed to protect John Connor (played with an understated attitude by Edward Furlong). Linda Hamilton returns as Sarah Connor, but this is no frazzled waitress. Instead, her offscreen workouts have given her the badass build of a gritty action movie star, which is fitting considering she is just as much at the center of the action in the film as Arnold is.

Great VFX and action sequences already make this movie quite memorable. But T2 stands the test of time largely because the action, like the effects, has been tethered to strong characters and character development. It's immediately apparent that John Connor is the archetypal disgruntled teenager, but we see the formative experiences that will help him one day save humanity. And Sarah Connor remains haunted by visions of an apocalyptic future, but she commits to preventing it from happening rather than letting it overwhelm her. Finally, our heroic T-800 begins the movie as a mindless murder machine, but he develops into a protective father figure armed with cheesy one-liners he learned from John.

It all adds up to a subtle bit of storytelling from Cameron that highlights how changing our own future doesn't have to involve destroying microchips or melting down robotic arms. Instead, we have to do something harder: to destroy our old selves each day and embrace each opportunity to grow and change. As Sarah Connor reminds us, "The future is not set. There is no fate but what we make for ourselves." And Cameron, ever the optimist, wants audiences to know they can always change the future for the better.