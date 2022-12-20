"He's beating himself up over this," the Oscar-winning director joked.

James Cameron thinks Matt Damon should get over passing on Avatar role and a $290 million payday

James Cameron is amused by Matt Damon's blues over passing on a role in his super successful Avatar film series.

"He's beating himself up over this," the 68-year-old Oscar-winning filmmaker joked to BBC Radio when asked about Damon's past revelation that he turned down Cameron's offer to star in Avatar — with 10 percent of the film's eventual $2.9 billion box office haul. "Matt, you're kind of like one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Get over it."

Cameron went on to admit that he understood Damon's decline, noting that the 52-year-old "had to do another Bourne film, which was on his runway, and there was nothing we could do about that."

The Titanic helmer also responded to a request for Damon to appear in a small role in a future Avatar production, after the long-gestating sequel to the 2009 blockbuster about blue-hued beings, The Way of Water, earned $441 million over its global debut last weekend.

"Must do it. We have to do it so that the world is in equilibrium again," Cameron said. "But he doesn't get 10%, from me, f--- that."

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters nationwide.

