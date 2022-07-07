James Caan, the iconic actor who starred in some of the most beloved Hollywood films of the '70s and '80s before becoming an affable Twitter presence later in life, has died. Caan's representatives confirmed the sad news to EW. He was 82.

Caan's passing was first announced on his official Twitter page, where he had in recent years developed a presence as a charming elder statesman who would post remembrances of his greatest films and former costars. His tweets were recognizable for ending with the same phrase every time: "End of tweet." Now, the page has posted that phrase for the last time.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the tweet reads. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet."

James Caan James Caan, star of 'The Godfather' and other classic films, dies at 82. | Credit: Matt Carr/Getty Images

Caan is perhaps most famous for his performance as hotheaded gangster Sonny Corleone in 1972's The Godfather, for which he was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. Marlon Brando's iconic line as Don Corleone, "look how they massacred my boy" (which you've surely seen in gif form even if you've never watched director Francis Ford Coppola's classic film) is in reference to Sonny after he gets ambushed and riddled with bullets by rival gangsters — surely one of the most famous death scenes in all of Hollywood.

Caan was reportedly set to reunite with Coppola on the director's upcoming passion project Megalopolis. Unfortunately, we won't get to see that Godfather reunion after all.

