Barbara Broccoli also has intel on the hunt for the movie's next leading man.

James Bond producer says it will be 'at least 2 years' before the 'reinvention' of the character in new film

Fans eager to see where 007's story goes next will have to sit tight a little longer.

James Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has revealed that it will be at least two years before the iconic character is set for a big-screen return. And the new chapter, which will mark a "reinvention" of the MI6 agent, still isn't close to finding its leading man.

Broccoli and her brother Michael G. Wilson were in London as part of a British Film Institute fellowship event this week and gave some new insight about where the franchise is headed.

"Nobody's in the running," she told Deadline, addressing the rumors of who will take over the role after Daniel Craig's departure. "We're working out where to go with him. We're talking that through."

The path for the character is also undecided at the moment, with the premise of the forthcoming installment still in discussions. What is certain, however, is that Bond will be a little different this time out.

"There isn't a script, and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond," Broccoli said. "We're reinventing who he is, and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

NO TIME TO DIE Daniel Craig in 'No Time to Die' | Credit: Nicola Dove/MGM

Broccoli and Wilson were awarded BFI Fellowships by Bond film stars Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris. In his dedication, Fiennes noted that since Craig's version of Bond was killed off in last year's No Time to Die, he and Harris are just the duo to mentor his replacement.

"Naomie and I are the people to fix it," Fiennes joked. "You find him and we'll train him."

There have been 25 Bond films since the first adaptation of Ian Flemming's book series hit the silver screen in 1962 with Dr. No.

Craig began headlining the films in 2006 with Casino Royal and stayed on for five movies.

Speculation as to who will fill his shoes has been rampant in recent years, with a long line of actors — including Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Sam Heughan, Regé-Jean Page, and John Boyega having been rumored to take the lead.

Read more from EW's 25 Days of Bond, a celebration of all things 007.