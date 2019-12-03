James Bond's No Time to Die shows off Rami Malek, a fierce Lashana Lynch in 6 posters

Bond, James Bond
There’s No Time to Die, but there’s plenty of time for new James Bond movie posters.
Ahead of the full-length trailer reveal for the 25th movie about agent 007, six new character one-sheets were unveiled Tuesday, each featuring one of our six main players. Daniel Craig returns as Bond in what appears to be his final outing in the role.
The story for No Time to Die begins on vacation. “Bond is not on active service when we start the film. So, he is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica,” producer Barbara Broccoli said back when the first details were being revealed.
This peace is short-lived, however, when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), last seen in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, comes asking for help. There’s a mission involving a kidnapped scientist and a mystery villain armed with dangerous new technology.
Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann
A familiar Spectre returns.
Léa Seydoux, last seen traipsing across a sci-fi No Man’s Land in that Norman Reedus videogame Death Stranding, makes a comeback as Madeleine Swann, the French psychologist and daughter of that SPECTRE member Mr. White.
That mystery villain?
Is this that mystery villain we spoke of earlier? All signs point to yes. Though details on Rami Malek‘s character are still wrapped up in the 007 vault, the actor once said, “I will be making sure Mr. Bond doesn’t have an easy ride in this.”
A new 007?
Rumors have been swirling that, with helpful writing from Fleabag and Killing Eve‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lashana Lynch from Captain Marvel may just be playing a new 007 agent since Craig’s Bond is in retirement. This new poster certainly lends itself to that theory. We suppose we’ll know more after Wednesday’s trailer reveal.
Q&A
Every 007 needs their Q. Ben Whishaw returns as the tech-saavy genius behind Bond’s gadgets.
The knives are out
Ana de Armas was just seen on screen next to Craig in Knives Out, the whodunnit from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. Here, in No Time to Die, she’s not a regular Bond Girl, she’s a cool Bond Girl — one packing some heat.
Still to be seen are fellow cast members Quicksand‘s David Dencik, Flash‘s Dali Benssalah, Velvet Buzzsaw‘s Billy Magnussen, and returning players Ralph Fiennes (as M), Naomie Harris (as Moneypenny), and Rory Kinnear (as Tanner).
No Time to Die is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters April 8, 2020.