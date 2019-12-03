James Bond's No Time to Die shows off Rami Malek, a fierce Lashana Lynch in 6 posters

There’s No Time to Die, but there’s plenty of time for new James Bond movie posters.

Ahead of the full-length trailer reveal for the 25th movie about agent 007, six new character one-sheets were unveiled Tuesday, each featuring one of our six main players. Daniel Craig returns as Bond in what appears to be his final outing in the role.

The story for No Time to Die begins on vacation. “Bond is not on active service when we start the film. So, he is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica,” producer Barbara Broccoli said back when the first details were being revealed.

This peace is short-lived, however, when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), last seen in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, comes asking for help. There’s a mission involving a kidnapped scientist and a mystery villain armed with dangerous new technology.