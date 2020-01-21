Get stirred by these No Time to Die exclusive images

Bond, James Bond
Daniel Craig once again plays James Bond in No Time to Die (out April 10). “I had to question myself,” Craig says of portraying the British superspy for the fifth time in EW’s cover story. “Was I physically capable of doing another one?”
Léa Seydoux reprises her role of French psychologist Madeleine Swann for whom Bond gave up the world of espionage at the end of Spectre. “S--- happens,” Seydoux of the pair’s relationship in No Time to Die. “Everything falls apart.”
Jeffrey Wright is another Bond franchise veteran who appears in No Time to Die, playing CIA agent Felix Leiter.
Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, and Ben Whishaw as Q.
Rami Malek — who plays the villainous Safin — on set with No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga. “It would be like jumping on the moving wheels of the train before the chassis were even there,” says the filmmaker of joining the project at short notice, following the departure of original director Danny Boyle. “And you’re building the engine as it’s barreling towards the point of no return.”
Lashana Lynch from Captain Marvel plays a double-0 agent named Nomi. “She is a fierce, opinionated working woman,” says the actress.
A behind-the-scenes shot of Craig at the wheel of Bond’s vintage Aston Martin, shooting in the Italian town of Matera. “I managed to actually do some driving,” says the actor. “I did some doughnuts!”
Craig’s Bond catches a rare moment of peace in Jamaica, where the character’s creator Ian Fleming wrote the 007 novels.
