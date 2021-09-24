Daniel Craig and James Bond now hold the same rank in the British Royal Navy

The No Time to Die star was named an honorary commander in the British Royal Navy — the same position held by James bond in the 007 franchise.

Daniel Craig is now an honorary commander in the Royal Navy — a rank he shares with James Bond in the fictional world of the 007 franchise he's fronted since 2006.

"I am truly privileged and honored to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service," Craig said Thursday in a statement announcing his position in the British Armed Forces.

Daniel Craig Daniel Craig is now an honorary commander in the British Royal Navy. | Credit: LPHOT LEE BLEASE/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Royal Navy, also welcomed the No Time to Die actor to service by praising his commitment to the Bond series of films.

"Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years — a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe," he said. "That's what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself."

Craig's appointment comes after the United Kingdom's military highlighted a new maritime craft during No Time to Die's production; the film reportedly features scenes involving an HMS Dragon, a new air-defense destroyer.

After multiple delays in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, director Cary Fukunaga's No Time to Die — Craig's final appearance as Bond — is finally ready to hit theaters on Oct. 8, well over a year after its originally slated April 2020 release date.

