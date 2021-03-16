Watch a marriage go to hell in trailer for SXSW horror film Jakob's Wife

In Jakob's Wife, actress Barbara Crampton plays Anne Fedder, the bored spouse of Larry Fessenden's southern pastor, Jakob.

"My character is long married to her husband and she's settled into a kind of complacent marriage and union," says the actress, whose many previous horror credits include 1985's Re-Animator and 2015's We Are Still Here, which also costarred Fessenden. "A horrible tragic thing happens that jolts her into an awakening, and she realizes all the things she hasn't done, all the things she's missed. She develops a thirst for life that she's never felt before. It's like if Marriage Story was a horror movie."

In addition to playing the titular character, Crampton is also one of the film's producers, having spent years shepherding the script to the screen.

"I read it and I was immediately captivated," says the actress. "I hooked up with Bob Portal at Alliance Media Partners and it took many years for us to develop the project and put it together."

Jakob's Wife is directed by Travis Stevens who co-wrote the film with Mark Steensland and Kathy Charles. The movie costars Nyisha Bell, Mark Kelly, Sarah Lind, Robert Rusler, Bonnie Aarons, and former WWE wrestler Phil Brooks.

Jakob's Wife receives its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on Wednesday. RLJE Films and Shudder will release the film April 16 in theaters, on demand, and digital.

Exclusively watch the trailer for Jakob's Wife above and see the movie's poster below.

Image zoom Credit: RLJE Films