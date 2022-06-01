Jake Gyllenhaal and sister Maggie working together on new project: 'I'm enjoying [it] so much'

Jake Gyllenhaal and sister Maggie are working on a project that hopefully we'll soon remember all too well.

It's been years since the two famous siblings have collaborated onscreen, having played brother and sister in Donnie Darko (2001) and appearing in two of their father Stephen's films, A Dangerous Woman (1993) and Homegrown (1998).

While speaking with InStyle, Gyllenhaal revealed that he and Maggie are in the process of collaborating on a project at the moment. "We actually talk about it more now than ever, and I would love to work with her," he said. "We are working together on something right now, just creatively, not as actors, which I'm enjoying so much."

72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

While he couldn't give away any other details "yet," he says of his sister, "She's an incredible writer, and she's an incredible filmmaker, and I've known that for a long time."

Gyllenhaal also said he'd happily work with his sister in any capacity, referencing her success as a first-time director with The Lost Daughter last year. "I would love to work with her. I'd love to act in one of her films or wherever she needs me," he said. "Since we've been kids, I've been basically her assistant or whatever form she needs me to be in, so I will continue to be that. I'm her little brother, and if anyone's a younger sibling, they understand what I mean."

No matter what they collaborate on in the end, it will remain a family affair.