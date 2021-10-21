This trailer is doing the most.

See Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as bank robbers on the run in Michael Bay's chaotic Ambulance

Time for your latest dose of Bayhem: The first trailer for Ambulance has arrived.

The footage of director Michael Bay's latest action romp is pure chaos, thanks to a lot of quick camera cuts, loads of gunfire, a high-speed ambulance chase, and Jake Gyllehaal doing the absolute most with his bank robber character.

Ambulance Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal in Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' | Credit: Andrew Cooper/Universal Pictures

Let's cut through all the noise and explain what's going on here.

Described as a thriller but clearly a symphony of explosions (is there a genre for that?), Ambulance begins with the story of William Sharp, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (who'll also star in The Matrix Resurrections). He's a decorated veteran now having to worry about paying for his wife's medical bills. Who does he turn to in his hour of need? His adopted brother, Danny (Gyllenhaal).

The poor guy was just looking for a loan, but Danny has a better idea: "Let's rob a bank!"

Things, of course, go terribly, catastrophically wrong, and they hijack an ambulance to get away from the police — only the ambulance they grab already has an EMT (Baby Driver's Eiza González) inside it, and she's busy treating the cop that the brothers shot earlier. A high-speed pursuit of the titular ambulance ensues.

The film is based on the original story and screenplay for the 2005 Danish thriller Ambulance by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen, but in the hands of Bay this concept gets a massive shot of adrenaline straight to the heart.

Ambulance hits theaters Feb. 18, 2022. Watch the trailer above, but beware if you have a preexisting cardiac condition. (Joking... kind of.)

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.