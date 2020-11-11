Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star in Michael Bay-directed Ambulance
Gyllenhaal calls "shotgun!" on Bay's new movie.
Michael Bay has found his next movie and his next star to direct.
Jake Gyllenhaal is currently in negotiations to lead the cast of Ambulance, an action-thriller that Bay has set to be his new directorial effort following 6 Underground, EW has learned.
Plot details are "officially" being kept under wraps, but The Hollywood Reporter states the story sees two brothers stealing an ambulance with a female paramedic and a patient in critical condition inside. The plan at the moment is to start filming the movie, which is being fast-tracked, earlier in 2021.
Chris Fedak wrote the original script. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer, and Will Sherak will produce.
Gyllenhaal is building up a busy schedule for himself heading into the new year. This year saw him as the "Guy Who Travels in Pyjamas" for a John Mulaney Saturday Night Live sketch in February. But now, he has lined up a movie about the making of The Godfather, in which he plays Paramount studio head Robert Evans; a TV series about the controversial Woman in the Window writer Dan Mallory for Zola director Janicza Bravo; and an HBO limited series, The Son, with his Prisoners and Enemy director Denis Villeneuve.
Bay has also been busy, but as a producer. He's been involved with the A Quiet Place movie, including plans for the upcoming third installment to the franchise; the film Songbird with Riverdale's K.J. Apa; a new Transformers animated movie; and more.
