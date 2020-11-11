Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star in Michael Bay-directed Ambulance

Michael Bay has found his next movie and his next star to direct.

Jake Gyllenhaal is currently in negotiations to lead the cast of Ambulance, an action-thriller that Bay has set to be his new directorial effort following 6 Underground, EW has learned.

Plot details are "officially" being kept under wraps, but The Hollywood Reporter states the story sees two brothers stealing an ambulance with a female paramedic and a patient in critical condition inside. The plan at the moment is to start filming the movie, which is being fast-tracked, earlier in 2021.

Chris Fedak wrote the original script. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer, and Will Sherak will produce.

Gyllenhaal is building up a busy schedule for himself heading into the new year. This year saw him as the "Guy Who Travels in Pyjamas" for a John Mulaney Saturday Night Live sketch in February. But now, he has lined up a movie about the making of The Godfather, in which he plays Paramount studio head Robert Evans; a TV series about the controversial Woman in the Window writer Dan Mallory for Zola director Janicza Bravo; and an HBO limited series, The Son, with his Prisoners and Enemy director Denis Villeneuve.

Bay has also been busy, but as a producer. He's been involved with the A Quiet Place movie, including plans for the upcoming third installment to the franchise; the film Songbird with Riverdale's K.J. Apa; a new Transformers animated movie; and more.