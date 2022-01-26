The actor is set to star in and produce the upcoming action-adventure flick Cut and Run.

Jake Gyllenhaal will get wet and wild as a super-yacht robber in a new speedboat heist movie

After a career spent stealing America's heart on the big screen, Jake Gyllenhaal will take a dip into the cool, refreshing waters of high-speed boat heists for his next movie.

EW has confirmed that the Oscar-nominated actor will star in and produce the new film Cut and Run, a thriller about a group of thieves who use supercharged boats to steal from fancy super-yachts. Their plot takes a dangerous turn when they pilfer "the wrong thing from the wrong group of people," per Variety's initial report.

Jake Gyllenhaal Jake Gyllenhaal to star in new speedboat movie 'Cut and Run.' | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The movie's script was penned by Eagle Eye, Law Abiding Citizen, and Clash of the Titans writer John Glenn, who's also currently working on an adaptation of The House on Hoarder Hill for Sam Raimi.

Cut and Run marks yet another entry in Gyllenhaal's recent filmography involving transportation-based schemes, as he will next appear in Michael Bay's upcoming Ambulance, about a pair of robbers who steal the titular emergency vehicle.

A release date and further casting details for Cut and Run have yet to be announced.